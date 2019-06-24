Patricia Goderre Ray, 82 years of age, passed away on Saturday, June 22, 2019. She was born on September 2, 1936, in Gardner, MA, and moved to Memphis in 1961. She retired from being an Administrative Assistant for several companies from 1962 until 2011.



Pat is survived by her stepdaughter Gail Sepich, and four additional stepchildren, Jessica Evans, Carol Diffee, Phylis Weems, and Stan Ray. Grandchildren: Heather Berg, Holly Mallory, Michael Evans, Clayton Diffee, and 10 great-grandchildren. Pat is also survived by sisters Celeste Granzewicz of Atlanta, and Lucille Saunders of Phoenix.



She is proceeded in death by sister Nadine Gates, and husbands Kenneth Goderre and W.J. Ray.



A gathering of family and friends for Patricia will be held Tuesday, June 25, 2019, from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Catholic Church of The Holy Spirit, 2300 Hickory Crest, Memphis, TN 38119. A funeral service will occur Tuesday, June 25, 2019, from 12:00 PM to 12:45 PM at Catholic Church Of The Holy Spirit, 2300 Hickory Crest, Memphis, TN 38119. A burial will occur at a later day at West Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery, 4000 Forest Hill Irene Rd., Memphis, Tennessee 38125-2501.



Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.MemphisFuneralPoplar.com for the Ray family. Published in The Daily Memphian on June 24, 2019