Patricia Boren, 92, of Memphis, Tennessee, passed away on Monday, January 6, 2020, after a long illness.
Services will be held at Memphis Funeral Home on Poplar Avenue on Friday, January 10, 2020, with a visitation beginning at 12:00 PM followed by a Memorial Service at 2:00 PM. A family graveside service at the cemetery will have already been held earlier.
Patricia's gift of hospitality was overflowing. Depending on the reason she would prepare something like brownies, casseroles, fried chicken or her famous tomato aspic to deliver to someone. She always had something in the house when her children brought home friends.
She had a heart for volunteering and serving others. She was a member of several organizations including The Junior League of Memphis, Les Passes, Tuesday Study Club, and Arawata Club to name a few.
Patricia was a member of Second Presbyterian Church and had attended the Chapel Sunday School Class with her husband and was a longtime member of Rebekah Circle. She loved the Lord and also was well know by her family and friends for her affection for angels.
Mrs. Boren was predeceased by her husband, Dr. William Kimbrough Boren, her parents Charles and Helen House and brother Charlie House. She is survived by her children Helen Patricia (Pat) Boren, Richard D. Boren and wife Susie, and Robert H. Boren and wife Natalie, grandchildren Dr. Katie Boren and Corinne Miller. The family would like to thank Angelique Davis and Neady Masters for taking such good care of her during her illness.
The family ask that any memorials be sent to , , Second Presbyterian Church, WKNO Public Broadcasting for the Mid-South or to the donor's choice.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Jan. 9, 2020