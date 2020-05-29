Patricia "Kim" McCasland Dyer



On the evening of Monday, May 25th, 2020, Patricia "Kim" Dyer passed away in Memphis, TN at the age of 64.



Kim was born in Memphis, TN on March 28th, 1956 to parents William & Patricia McCasland, who preceded her in death. She is survived by her husband, John Baltensperger, three siblings, Joyce McDowell of Southaven, MS, Gail Neading of Memphis, TN, and Bill (Nadine) McCasland of Lebanon, TN and 3 nephews, 2 nieces and 3 great-nieces.



Kim was known for her quick wit, bright smile, and kind, compassionate spirit. She often gladly helped others in need when she herself had little to give.



Kim had a great love and compassion for stray animals and routinely took them in off the street. She not only had many adored felines of her own who were spoiled rotten with fresh chicken meals she made specially for them daily; she also loved and cared for a feral colony in her neighborhood, and strove to proactively TNR in order to help control the population.



Kim enjoyed working in her yard, planting flowers and appreciating the wildlife. She loved wild birds and for years she diligently fed and watered them twice daily like clockwork, creating somewhat of a bird sanctuary. They learned to flock to the yard at those precise times, swooping in from every direction, chittering from the branches above in anticipation as she refilled their feeders and birdbaths methodically. There must have been easily over 100 birds of various species on any given day. As they happily splashed and devoured their seeds, she could point out which baby birds belonged to specific parents and tell you all about their individual personalities. It was indeed something remarkable to witness.



Kim was a very talented artist and loved to refinish furniture and repurpose items found on frequent treasure hunts through the various thrift stores on Summer Avenue.



These were just a few of the things that stand out to us as we remember Kim and her life. Surely she was loved and will be truly missed. We love you, Kim.



Should friends desire, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to Kitty City, Inc.

