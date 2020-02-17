|
Patricia Irene Wade, 87, passed from this life Friday, February 14, 2020. She was born April 28, 1932 in Wilmington, DE to the late Henry and Ruby Harkins.
She was a devoted wife and mother. Pat was known for her kind nature, infectious laugh and love of the outdoors. She and her husband enjoyed their retirement years spending their summers hiking in Wyoming and winters golfing in Texas as well as traveling extensively overseas. They made their home in Germantown, TN in 2011 to be closer to family where she made many friends at Germantown Plantation.
Mrs. Wade is survived by her loving husband of 64 years; Lowell Earle Wade, a daughter; Lori Walker (Wade), sons; Bill Wade (Ingrid), Jim Wade (Vicki), David Wade (Cami), six grandchildren; Joshua, Mason and Abigail Walker, Kevin, Alexei and Elise Wade.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Feb. 17, 2020