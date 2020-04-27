|
Patricia "Patty" Worley, 72, was called home by her Heavenly Father on April 24, 2020, after a long illness. She was in her home where she was in the care of, and surrounded by, loved ones.
Patty was the youngest of two twins born on September 9, 1947, in San Diego, CA to Lester and Lorrayne (Bingham) Johnson. Upon her father's completion of his duties in the U.S. Navy, her family moved to Mississippi and later to Tennessee. Growing up in Memphis, Patty graduated from Messick High School in 1965. She attended Memphis State University where she met her future husband, Allen, in the marching band. On May 25, 1967, she married Allen and they made a home in Memphis where they raised their two children Victor and Kerin. She went on to complete her studies at Memphis State where she received her master's degree and PhD in psychology. She served as a school psychologist and later, in private practice, worked extensively with children, adults, and families for over 40 years.
Patty loved gardening and working in her flower beds. She also loved traveling, reading, walking, tai chi, and spending quality time with family and friends. She was known for her quick wit, her infectious smile, and her compassionate spirit. Patty, along with her husband, were active members of the Memphis Park Avenue church of Christ family.
She will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 53 years, Allen W. Worley of Memphis, TN; a son Victor Worley (Tangela), of Memphis, TN; a daughter Kerin Worley Owen (Gary), of Wake Forest, NC; a sister Betty Mallott (Mike), and a brother Lester Johnson Jr. (Bo), of Memphis, TN; three grandchildren, Victoria Worley, Elijah Owen, and Henry Owen and two nieces Michelle and Lorrayne Mallott.
Due to current events and social distancing, a small family service will be held this Thursday, April 30th at 11:00 a.m. A larger memorial service will be held on a date yet to be determined.
The research and treatment programs made available, at no cost, to children with cancer by St. Jude's were very important to Patty. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Patty's name can be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38015; or at www.stjude.org.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Apr. 27, 2020