Patsy (Hamner) Flowers


1936 - 2019
Patsy (Hamner) Flowers Obituary
Patsy Hamner Flowers, 83, of Collierville, passed from this life Wednesday, September 11, 2019.

She was born August 21, 1936, in Collierville to the late Herbert Thomas Hamner and Margaret Frye Hamner. Patsy was a former school teacher, a homemaker and a long-time member of Fisherville First Baptist Church. She is survived by her husband; George W. Flowers, a daughter; Lynn Eagen (Scott), two sons; Steve Halyard (Nancy), Doug Flowers (Anna), seven grandchildren; Joey Halyard, Andrew Eagen, Thomas Eagen, Reece Halyard, Natalia Moose, Paloma Stansell, Steve Halyard and ten great-grandchildren. Along with her parents she was preceded in death by a sister; Peggy Gwaltney.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM Saturday, September 14, 2019, at Collierville Funeral Home and 1:30 PM to 2:30 PM Sunday, September 15, 2019, at Fisherville First Baptist Church with Funeral Services to follow at 2:30 PM. Burial will be in the Fisherville Cemetery.

Online condolences and memorial tributes can be made at www.ColliervilleFuneral.com
Published in The Daily Memphian on Sept. 13, 2019
