High Point Funeral Home & Crematorium 3788 Summer Avenue Memphis , TN 38122 (901) 454-5795 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM St. John's Episcopal Church (Parish Hall) Memorial service 11:00 AM St. John's Episcopal Church

1952 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Pattie Page Jehl Robinson, 66, passed away June 9, surrounded by many who loved her.



Born August 28, 1952, Page was preceded in death by her mother Pattie Page Mathewes Jehl, father Louis Crowley Jehl, and stepmother Madeleine Perkins Jehl. She is survived by her husband Thomas Howard Robinson, and daughter Elizabeth Peronneau Farnsworth, both of whom she adored beyond all measure.



Page attended St. Agnes and White Station schools and graduated from The Hutchison School. She then attended the University of Tennessee and the University of Memphis where she earned her master's in speech pathology. She worked for more than 30 years as a speech pathologist in private practice and in the Memphis City and Shelby County Schools.



Page loved Pickwick Lake, and she was an elegant and expert skier, especially on the slalom. In her 20s, Page moved to Charleston, SC, to enjoy the beach and surf. When she returned to Memphis, she taught children across the city to thrive by improving their language skills, many of whom are still devoted to her. After retirement, she pursued her joy of reading and fed the birds in her yard.



Page is also survived by her siblings Mary Kenner, Nancy Boatwright, Cary Broussard (Logan) and Louis Jehl, Jr. (Lisa), and her stepbrothers Jimmy McCaa (Betty Driver) and Cameron McCaa (Stephanie). She also leaves her stepchildren Ginny Burbank (Berkeley), Betsy Ordonez (Jose), Thomas Robinson, Jr. (Kat), and Andrew Robinson (Allie) and her grandchildren Blaise, Berkeley, Chas, Margo, Evie, Oscar, Winston and Noah. She was preceded in death by her brother-in-law Eddie Boatwright and stepbrother Johnny McCaa. All who knew her loved her dearly and unconditionally.



A memorial service is planned at St. John's Episcopal Church at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 15, with visitation in the Parish Hall at 10 a.m.



In lieu of flowers, donations in Page's memory may be made to or the Tunica Humane Society.