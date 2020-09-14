On Wednesday, September 9, 2020, Patty Jo Priest, loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away at age 84.



Patty was born at home in Myrtle, MS on July 9, 1936. She was the sixth of nine children born to Coy Jefferson McDaniel and Arie Martha McDaniel, née Day. On February 14, 1955, Patty married Myron Clayton Priest at Myron's parent's home in Blytheville, AR. Patty and Myron were happily married for 22 years before his death. Together they raised three beautiful children, Mary Jo, "Junior" Myron Jr., and "Eddie" Edward Lee.



Patty loved spending time with her siblings and going to Tunica to try her chance on the penny machines. The siblings had an agreement that they would all split their winnings. However, Patty seemed to always "lose" and never had money to split, but somehow always came home with "winnings".



There were three things Patty loved above all else, Elvis, casino fun with her siblings, and her grandchildren, in that order. She would combine two of her loves by dancing and twirling her granddaughters and great-granddaughters to Elvis. Later in life, she showed her true dancing skills when she danced with her great-granddaughters while in a wheelchair.



Patty was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Myron, her son, Junior, her great-grandchild Hunter Nelson, her sisters Katherine Ledbetter, Iva Rae Stamey, and Elaine Russell, and her two brothers, James and Billy McDaniel.



Those left behind to cherish her memory are her daughter, Mary Jo Garner of Memphis, TN, her son Eddie (Mary) Priest of Lakeland, TN, her four grandchildren, Elizabeth (Eric) Klingler of Jacksonville, FL, Patricia "Trish" Priest of Memphis, TN, Rebecca (Matt) Sparks of Bartlett, TN, and Johnathan Priest of Memphis, TN, her sisters Mevolene Rippy of Bartlett, TN, Christine Wixon of Lakeland, FL, and Kay Reasons of Millington, TN, and six great-grandchildren.



A funeral service celebrating Patty's life will be held on Friday, September 18, 2020 at 2pm, visitation will be begin at 1pm. The service is being held at Forest Hill Home & Memorial Park – East, 2440 Whitten Road, Memphis, TN 38133.



Flowers are welcomed or, as an expression of sympathy, a memorial donation may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America.

