Paul Andrew Cox was born on October 4, 1985, and passed away unexpectedly on June 10, 2020.
He was a curious intellectual, passionate about his work, and had a warm, loving heart. Paul recently earned both his Juris Doctorate and Masters in Business Administration from Stetson University in December 2018. He also earned his Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the University of Wisconsin in 2010 and recently worked as a Registered Nurse in Florida. He graduated from White Station High School in 2004.
Paul was an avid reader and researcher, an extraordinary writer, and loved his dog, Layla, to pieces. When not caring for patients, Paul could likely be found reading opinions from the United States Supreme Court, walking his dog, helping with the health concerns of others, or making his new house into a home. When talking to Paul, you quickly felt safe. You felt that he cared and wanted to be a part of your life. Paul's smile was contagious. His hugs would turn any bad day into simply incredible. Need a random joke? Paul has your back. He left us too early and has impacted us for a lifetime. A precious star, now a precious angel.
Paul is survived by his parents, Ruth and David Cox, his brothers, Matthew (Jennifer) and Daniel (Cara) Cox, 4 nieces, 1 nephew, and his Cattleroo dog, Layla.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, June 18, 2020, at 3:00 pm followed by a memorial service at 4:00 pm both at Mullins United Methodist Church in Memphis, TN. Interment will be Friday morning, 9:30 am, at Memphis Memory Gardens.
Please visit www.memorialparkonline.com to leave online condolences.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Jun. 16, 2020.