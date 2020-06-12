Paul Cramin, 93, of Memphis Tennessee, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, June 10th, 2020.
He leaves behind his sons Jay Paul (Michele) Cramin, Michael (Kay) Ryan and Richard Ryan; seven grandchildren Joseph Jeffery, Deidra, Mary-Michael, Sarah-Cathrine(Scott), Christopher, Jacob, and Franchescia; six great-grandchildren, Tessa, Aubrey, Copper, Mason, Gavin, and Sadie-Kay.
Paul was preceded in death by his parents Jake and Edith Cramin; Siblings Harry, Eva, Ida, Rose and Sonia; and his loving wife of 53 years Grace.
Paul was born on June 22, 1926, in St. Louis Mo. He was a WWII veteran serving in the 1st Marine Division. Spending years watching his father in the salvage business Paul established Mack's Auto Parts in 1955. He worked hard and truly loved what he did. Paul was very involved with St. Joseph's Institute for the Deaf earning the first Cramin Volunteer award with his wife on March 19th, 2003. Being a Cub and Boy Scout leader he founded both the Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts for the boys of SJID. Paul spent countless hours building dollhouses for his grandchildren, great-grandchildren many nieces as well as donating them to organizations and charities.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers memorials be sent to either to the Grace and Paul Scholarship, St. Joseph's Institute for the Deaf. 1314 Strassner Dr. Brentwood Mo. 63144 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Jun. 12, 2020.