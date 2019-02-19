Resources More Obituaries for Paul McDaniel Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Paul David McDaniel

Obituary Flowers Mr. Paul David McDaniel, 86, of Southaven, Mississippi, died February 18, 2019 at his residence in Southaven, Mississippi.



Mr. McDaniel retired from Memphis Publishing Company in 1993 following a long career as a typesetter. He had a lifelong love for fishing, not only catching also eating the fish he caught, and was a member of the Olive Branch Sportsman Club for many years. He enjoyed the gathering and fishing tournaments. In the 1980's he served with the jail ministry through Colonial Hills Baptist Church where he was a member.



Mr. McDaniel was the youngest of three children born to Gladys Goodrich McDaniel and William Noel McDaniel in Steele Missouri. He is preceded in death by his first wife of 58 years, Elizabeth Ann Boswell in 2008. His parents William Noel McDaniel and Gladys McDaniel Henry; son, David Allen McDaniel (Angie); daughter, Noelynn McDaniel Poindexter; brother, Bobby Noel McDaniel; and sister, Helen McDaniel Durand. He is survived by his wife, Dorothy Shelton McDaniel; son, William Raymond McDaniel (Melanie); daughters, Paulette McDaniel Gwartney (Bob), Marie McDaniel Caruth; and stepdaughter, Jill Bone Morris (Mike). A multitude of grandchildren and great grandchildren. We can't forget aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews. Also all of his friends too numerous to count.



A gathering will take place at Memphis Funeral Home, 5599 Poplar Ave, on Thursday February 21, 2019 beginning at noon until two PM. A celebration of life service will begin at two PM. Interment will take place in Forest Hill Cemetery – Midtown. The family request that that in lieu of flowers that you donate to a in his memory. Published in The Daily Memphian on Feb. 19, 2019