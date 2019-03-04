Resources More Obituaries for Paul Haberstroh Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Paul Franklin Haberstroh

1945 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Paul Franklin Haberstroh, age 73, resident of Southaven, Mississippi husband of Margie Reed Haberstroh, died February 28, 2019.



Funeral Services will be at 11 A.M. Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at DeSoto Hills Baptist Church in Southaven, MS. Interment: Autumn Woods Cemetery in Olive Branch, MS. Visitation: 6 to 8 P.M. Monday, March 4, 2019 at DeSoto Hills Baptist Church. Arrangements will be provided by Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes & Cremation Center - Somerville, Tennessee.



Paul was born September 26, 1945 in Memphis, TN, the son of the late Arthur Bonds and Gwen Dye Bonds. He was a graduate of Lepanto High School and University of Memphis Class of 1967. He worked 32 years as an account manager for M&M Mars Candy and was lovingly referred to as the "Candy Man". He retired to enjoy watching his grandchildren play sports and managed to see almost every game! He was married December 17, 1965 to the former Margie Reed and enjoyed 53 years of marriage to his best friend.



He leaves his wife, Margie Reed Haberstroh of Southaven, MS; two sons, Chris Haberstroh (Michelle) of Olive Branch, MS and Chad Haberstroh (Amy) of Southaven, MS; two brothers, Greg Bonds of Bondsville, AR and Jeff Bonds of Bondsville, AR; two nieces, Wendy McCrary (Tim) and Kristy Hill (Kyle); and six grandchildren, Hannah Tyner (Brandon), Parker Haberstroh, Eli Haberstroh, Reed Haberstroh, Katelyn Haberstroh and MaKayla Clark.



He was preceded in death by his son, Chase Bonds Haberstroh who died August 9, 2014.



Memorials may be sent to the , 5384 Poplar Avenue, Suite 100, Memphis, TN 38119.



Condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com. Published in The Daily Memphian on Mar. 4, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries