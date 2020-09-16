Paul Robertson

1943 – 2020

, age 76, resident of Somerville, Tennessee, departed this life Tuesday afternoon, September 15, 2020 at his residence.Paul was born December 10, 1943 in Wayside, Mississippi, the son of John Milton Robertson and Millie Merline McDaniel Robertson. He was of the Baptist faith and a very talented carpenter who did much of his work just by eye, not using measurements. Paul loved his family and you could always see a smile on his face, knowing he was happy. He enjoyed cooking, fishing, hunting, basketball, going to the beach and visiting with his friends at the local Shell gas station.Mr. Robertson is survived by four daughters, Felicia Hughes (Brian) of Oakland, TN, Amanda Robertson, Stephanie Robertson and Jennifer Robertson; three sons, Warren Good (Sara) of Memphis, TN, Brandon Good (Melissa) of Whiteville, TN and Derrick Good (Sonya) of Oakland, TN; four sisters, Janie Merline O'Conner (Eddy), Mary Sue Wynn, Delory Ann Roberson and Sue Ann Bennett (Rodger); his brother, Robert Daniel Robertson; sixteen grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren.He was preceded in death by his wife, Donna Kay Stevens Robertson who died November 26, 2010; his parents, John and Millie Robertson and five brothers, Billie Irvin Robertson, James Melton Robertson, Jerry Dolphis Robertson, Roger Ladell Robertson and Charles Augustus Robertson.Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Roger Bennett, Dennis Robertson, Danny Wynn, Nick Irvin, Jamey O'Conner and Eddy O'Conner.