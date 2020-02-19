|
|
|
Paul Joseph Zoccola, 77, was paroled from Wooley Cove Prison on February 17, 2020. He retired from Shelby County Juvenile Court after 25 years of service. After his retirement, he earned a Bachelor of Business Administration and then worked for Zoccola & Associates until his retirement in 2006. He enjoyed cooking, making wine, traveling, and spending time with his family.
He was preceded in death by his wife Carolyn Zoccola; his parents, John and Josephine Zoccola and his brother, John Zoccola, Jr.
He is survived by three children, Susan E. Zoccola, Paul J. Zoccola (Candy) and Charlotte L. Vosburgh (Jason); four grandchildren; sister, Martha Vonarx; brother, Charles (Bubba) Zoccola and many others who loved him dearly.
The family will receive friends on Friday, February 21, 2020 from 5-7 p.m. at Memorial Park Funeral Home, 5668 Poplar Avenue, Memphis, followed by a Rosary at 7 p.m. A mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 10 a.m. at St. Louis Catholic Church, 203 S White Station Road, Memphis. Interment will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, gifts in memory of Mr. Zoccola may be offered to the Mid-South Parkinson Foundation.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Feb. 19, 2020