To the world he was just a man but to us he was the world.

Born on January 10, 1979, in Lubbock, Texas, Paul Nemeth passed away suddenly on April 26, 2019. At the young age of 40, Paul leaves behind his beloved wife and best friend, Sukie Nemeth, his favorite creations, sons Bram Christopher (age 15), Gavin Alexander (age 12) and Dylan Rhys (age 9), his cherished parents, Joe and Marilyn Nemeth, along with the treasured relationships he had with numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He is preceded in death by his brother, Bryan Gray, and his loving grandparents Marlee and Sara Holloman, Joe and Sarah Nemeth.



Paul received a BA from Texas Tech University in Business Administration and Marketing and was employed in sales in the beverage industry. While he had opportunities to excel in his field of work, Paul's steadfast interest was spending time at home as a dedicated husband and father. His excitement at becoming a new parent was always palpable, and their home life was focused on a multitude of creative outlets, father/son outings, gardening and meal preparations set to a backdrop of Beatle's music.



When they met at the ages of 21 and 28, Sukie was drawn to Paul's maturity, responsible nature and his unwavering integrity. The warmth he extended to others and his charismatic wit were mainstays to the lasting connections he built with those he held close. Paul believed in growing his abilities and spent time researching topics to master skills of interest.



In the early years, he had a singular repertoire of meals he could cook (chili dogs) which steadily evolved into culinary creations of perfection: fried turkeys, beef briskets and Beef Wellington. His commitment to mastering woodworking resulted in solidly built furniture pieces for their home and raised garden beds. Paul also became a photographer, specializing in urban images, recently creating a website and Instagram account that gained a loyal following.



Paul enjoyed moments spent with family, motorcycle rides, a good cigar and savoring the distinct flavor of a notable glass of wine or bourbon. He was a steadfast fan of the Denver Broncos, Toronto Maple Leafs, and Liverpool Football Club. There are so many of Paul's qualities that will be sorely missed from his calm, reassuring wisdom to his brilliant humor designed to brighten the lives of others.



A sunset celebration of life service and evening picnic will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019 between 6-8:00 pm at Church of the River, 292 W. Virginia Avenue, Memphis, TN 38103.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made at gofundme.com/f/nemeth-family-support.com to provide financial assistance to his family as they make their way forward.



