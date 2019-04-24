Resources More Obituaries for Paul McMillan Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Paul Ray McMillan

1931 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Paul Ray McMillan, known to many as "Bro. Mac", age 87, resident of Bartlett, Tennessee, departed this life Monday morning, April 22, 2019, at his residence.



Funeral Services for Mr. McMillan will be held at 2 P.M. Thursday, April 25, 2019, at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland with Bro. Isaac Johnson officiating. Interment will follow in the Fayette County Memorial Park Cemetery on Highway 64. A visitation for Mr. McMillan will be from 12 to 2 P.M. Thursday, April 25, 2019, at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland. Arrangements will be provided by Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes & Cremation Center – West Chapel at Oakland.



Paul was born August 5, 1931, in Kosciusko, Mississippi, the son of the late William Gregory McMillan and Amanda Treadwell Merchant McMillan. He received his education in Kosciusko, Mississippi and was a resident of Bartlett for 16 years. He was employed as a heavy equipment operator for the City of Memphis until his retirement in 1993. "Bro. Mac" was a member of Bellevue Baptist Church in Cordova and he taught Sunday School while he was at Winston Drive Baptist Church. He did ministerial work in prisons and fire stations and enjoyed traveling with his family and gardening.



Mr. McMillan is survived by his daughter, Terri Rieben (David) of Bartlett, TN; his son, Paul A. McMillan of Bartlett, TN; his sister, Sarah Petty of Dickson, TN; four grandchildren, Paula Beloate, Daniel McMillan, Rebecca Johnson, Jonathan McMillan; and three great-grandchildren, Gavin, Chloe and Isaac.



The family requests that memorials be directed to Confidential Care Mobile Ministry, 10620 Highway 51 South, Suite 4, Atoka, TN 38004 or at www.ConfidentialCareMM.org.



