On Tuesday, November 17, 2020,, loving husband, father, and devoted grandfather passed away at the age of 81. Paul was the oldest child of Vaude and Letha Smith of Henderson, Tennessee, and graduated from Chester County High School. He was married to his wife Shirley for 54 years and they raised one son, Bryan.Paul served his community as a firefighter for 39 years. He spent his first 27 years with the City of Memphis Fire Department rising to the rank of District Chief. He then spent 12 and a half years as the Fire Chief of the City of Bartlett Fire Department which he led to tremendous growth. He also served the former Raleigh Assembly of God church for over 20 years as athletic director, youth baseball coach, youth basketball coach, and adult softball coach.In retirement, Paul and Shirley continued to enjoy traveling, attending University of Memphis sporting events, volunteering at the Bartlett Performing Arts Center, and spending time with their two grandchildren. Paul and Shirley have been Tiger football season ticket holders for nearly 50 years. They have been members of Faith Baptist Church in Bartlett.Paul is survived by his wife, Shirley of Bartlett, Tennessee; a son and daughter-in-law, Bryan Smith and Tamara Nix of Atlanta, Georgia; two grandchildren, whom he loved greatly, Mia (15) and Austin (13); sister, Wanda White (Frank) of Jackson, Tennessee; and sister, Dorothy Lovelace of Henderson, Tennessee.