On Tuesday, November 17, 2020, Paul W. Smith
, loving husband, father, and devoted grandfather passed away at the age of 81. Paul was the oldest child of Vaude and Letha Smith of Henderson, Tennessee, and graduated from Chester County High School. He was married to his wife Shirley for 54 years and they raised one son, Bryan.
Paul served his community as a firefighter for 39 years. He spent his first 27 years with the City of Memphis Fire Department rising to the rank of District Chief. He then spent 12 and a half years as the Fire Chief of the City of Bartlett Fire Department which he led to tremendous growth. He also served the former Raleigh Assembly of God church for over 20 years as athletic director, youth baseball coach, youth basketball coach, and adult softball coach.
In retirement, Paul and Shirley continued to enjoy traveling, attending University of Memphis sporting events, volunteering at the Bartlett Performing Arts Center, and spending time with their two grandchildren. Paul and Shirley have been Tiger football season ticket holders for nearly 50 years. They have been members of Faith Baptist Church in Bartlett.
Paul is survived by his wife, Shirley of Bartlett, Tennessee; a son and daughter-in-law, Bryan Smith and Tamara Nix of Atlanta, Georgia; two grandchildren, whom he loved greatly, Mia (15) and Austin (13); sister, Wanda White (Frank) of Jackson, Tennessee; and sister, Dorothy Lovelace of Henderson, Tennessee.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, November 20, at Faith Baptist Church at 3700 North Germantown Road, Bartlett, Tennessee. Visitation will be held from 11:00 am to 12:00 noon. The service will take place at 12:00 noon. Masks and social distancing are required, at the request of the family.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a donation in Paul Smith's name to either the Faith Baptist Church Community Missions Fund or the University of Memphis Edward A Hamilton Scholarship Fund for children of firefighters. Links are below:
Faith Baptist Missions: https://myfaithbaptist.org/give/. Please choose Missions and add Paul Smith in the Special Note area.
University of Memphis Edward Hamilton Scholarship Fund: supportum.memphis.edu/paulsmithmemorial.