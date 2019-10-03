|
Pauline B. Branstetter was born December 17, 1921, in Big Creek MS. She passed away on September 29, 2019, in Altamonte Springs, Fl.
Pauline was a life long Baptist. She worked as a nanny while attending Business College. During WWII she was one of the "Rosie the Riveters Military" wives. Some of her favorite pass times were her flowers, working in her garden, and working as a Seamstress/Master Tailor.
Pauline was preceded in death by 1 child, Marsha Scott and is survived by 4 children, Jackie Roberson, Jane Crites, Dusty Branstetter, and Jesse Branstetter; 9 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-grandchild.
The family will receive friends Thursday, October 10 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Memorial Park Funeral Home followed by a 1:00 p.m. graveside service at Memphis National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations are directed to The .
Published in The Daily Memphian on Oct. 3, 2019