Pauline Silver Pollow, better known as Pearl Pollow, passed away at Baptist Memorial Hospital on October 14, 2019. She was the daughter of Abraham and Teresa Silver, born on July 9, 1929, in Philadelphia, PA.
Pearl made her way to Memphis with her husband of 70 years, David Pollow, shortly after their marriage. Pearl was one of the original ladies of St. Jude. She was an avid mah-jong player, reader, exercise enthusiast, extensive traveler and terrific dancer who enjoyed living life. She will be dearly missed by everyone who knew her.
Pearl is survived by her husband, David Pollow, daughter, Jackie Pollow Fishman and son-in-law, Randy Fishman, her grandchildren, Ali Fishman, Ben Fishman, Meghan Pollow, Jessica Pollow (Reuven Bromberg) Jonathan Pollow, and great-granddaughter, Olivia.
She was preceded in death by her two sons, Ronald Pollow and Adam Pollow, and grandson Matthew Pollow.
Funeral service will be 11 am Thursday, October 17, 2019, in the Sam Abraham Chapel at Baron Hirsch Cemetery.
The family request that in lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to Baron Hirsch Congregation, Memphis Jewish Community Center, or a .
Published in The Daily Memphian on Oct. 15, 2019