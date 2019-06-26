|
Peggy Tate Bush, age 82, of Memphis, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, June 25, 2019. Peggy was born on June 26, 1936.
A gathering of friends and family for Peggy will be held Saturday, June 29, 2019, from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Colonial Baptist Church, 1503 Colonial RD, Memphis, TN 38117. A celebration of life service will occur Saturday, June 29, 2019, from 11:00 AM to 11:45 AM, 1503 Colonial RD, Memphis, TN 38117. An interment will occur Saturday, June 29, 2019, from 2:00 PM to 2:30 PM at Old Glenfield Cemetery, N Denton RD, New Albany, MS 38652.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.MemphisFuneralPoplar.com for the BUSH family.
Published in The Daily Memphian on June 26, 2019
