Memphis Funeral Home
5599 Poplar Ave
Memphis, TN 38119
(901) 725-0100
Peggy (Tate) Bush


1936 - 2019 Obituary Flowers
Peggy (Tate) Bush Obituary
Peggy Tate Bush, age 82, of Memphis, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, June 25, 2019. Peggy was born on June 26, 1936.

A gathering of friends and family for Peggy will be held Saturday, June 29, 2019, from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Colonial Baptist Church, 1503 Colonial RD, Memphis, TN 38117. A celebration of life service will occur Saturday, June 29, 2019, from 11:00 AM to 11:45 AM, 1503 Colonial RD, Memphis, TN 38117. An interment will occur Saturday, June 29, 2019, from 2:00 PM to 2:30 PM at Old Glenfield Cemetery, N Denton RD, New Albany, MS 38652.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.MemphisFuneralPoplar.com for the BUSH family.
Published in The Daily Memphian on June 26, 2019
