Peggy Dianne "Sissy" Johnson

1969 – 2020

, age 51, resident of Whiteville, Tennessee, departed this life Saturday morning, November 7, 2020 at her residence.Peggy was born January 25, 1969, in Somerville, Tennessee, the daughter of Maxine German Ferge and the late Joe Boy Ferge. She graduated from Bolivar Central High School in Bolivar, Tennessee and was a member of Bethlehem Baptist Church in Whiteville and enjoyed gardening, arts and crafts.Ms. Johnson is survived by her daughter, Heather Lea Shields of Jackson, TN; her son, Dustin Lawayne Lessel of Whiteville, TN; her mother, Maxine Ferge of Whiteville, TN; two brothers, Troy Wayne Ferge (Beverly) of Whiteville, TN and Kevin Lee Ferge (Melissa) of Somerville, TN; two grandsons, Joseph Wayne Johnson of Whiteville, TN and Andrew Floyd Henley of Whiteville, TN; and her longtime companion, Mark Pretti of Whiteville, TN.