1939 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Peggy Francis Roddy Jumper, age 79, resident of Eads, Tennessee, and wife of the late Sherman Ed Jumper, departed this life Sunday, April 21, 2019, at her residence.



Funeral Services for Mrs. Jumper will be held at 11 A.M. Monday, April 29, 2019, at St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church in Somerville. Interment will follow in the Fayette County Memorial Park Cemetery on Highway 64. A visitation for Mrs. Jumper will be from 10:30 to 11 A.M. Monday, April 29, 2019, at the church. Arrangements will be provided by Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes & Cremation Center - West Chapel at Oakland.



Peggy was born December 31, 1939, in St. Louis, Missouri, the daughter of the late William Roddy and Bonnie Nesbit Roddy. She received her bachelor's degree from the University of Memphis and was married to Sherman Ed Jumper who preceded her in death on January 7, 2012. She was employed as a teacher for many years and was of the Catholic faith. Peggy enjoyed gardening and special times with her family.



Mrs. Jumper is survived by her son, John S. Jumper of Eads, TN and her sister, Sadie Berg of Jonesboro, AR. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by three sisters, Pat Spurlock, Laura Watson, Margaret Ratliff and her brother, Bill Roddy.



The family requests that memorials be directed to St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church, 11710 U.S. Highway 64, Somerville, TN 38068.



Condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com. Published in The Daily Memphian on Apr. 24, 2019