|
|
|
Peggy Davis Hall, age 80, died March 7, 2020, after a long illness.
On February 10, 1940, Doug and Juanita Middleton Davis gave birth to their first born Peggy Marie Davis Hall. Peggy was born in Memphis, TN, was brought home to Malone Road, west of Olive Branch and continued to live in this same area her entire life. Peggy was preceded in death by her parents.
Peggy is survived by her husband William E." Billy" Hall with whom she celebrated her 60th wedding anniversary on October 2, 2019. Peggy leaves behind one son, William Kenneth Hall of Memphis. She leaves two siblings - sister, Elaine Shinault, and husband Sid of Olive Branch and brother William E. "Sluggo" Davis and wife Wanda of Hernando - along with several nieces and nephews.
Peggy graduated from Olive Branch High School in 1958 and attended Northwest Jr. College. Peggy was a devoted wife and mother. In 1979 Peggy and Billy developed Davall Hills Subdivision.
Peggy was a charter member of Summerwood, now Gracewood Baptist Church, in Southaven, served as a board member of M.R. Davis Library, was a member of both the Daughters of the American Revolution and the United Daughters of the Confederacy, and was involved in her community in many ways.
The funeral will be held at Brantley Funeral Home in Olive Branch on Thursday, March 12, at 3:30 pm with visitation beginning at 2:00 pm. There will be a private burial in Edmondson Cemetery in Southaven, MS.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be sent to Edmondson Cemetery Preservation Fund (5267 Tulane Rd., Hernando, MS 38632) or M.R. Davis Library (8554 Northwest Drive, Southaven, MS 38671) .
The family would like to thank Christopher's Manor and their staff for the kind care given to Peggy during her illness. A special thanks to Cora Tate, friend and caregiver to Peggy for many years.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Mar. 9, 2020