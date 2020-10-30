Peggy Williams Hunt, 87, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Apple Grove in Memphis, TN. She was born on February 14, 1933 to the late Orion and Oredus Williams in Brownsville, MS. Peggy was a busy woman, she owned three dress stores, Peggy Fashions, and worked for the Co-op for several years. Her and husband Doc Hunt also owned Hunts Grocery in Olive Branch. She was an amazing gardener and loved to cook.



Along with her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Doyce Hunt; three sons, Bud Hunt, Kenneth Hunt, Jason Hunt and two grandchildren, Cameron Hunt and Stephen Hunt. Survivors include her daughters, Sharon Estes (Bill) and Sharol Brown; a sister, Shirley Bruce and a brother, Tommy Williams (Deborah). She also leaves behind eight grandchildren and a host of great and great great grandchildren.



A graveside service will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Autumn Woods Cemetery, 6240 Davidson Rd. Olive Branch, Ms 38654.



