|
|
|
Peggy J. Bryan, 82, of Memphis, TN passed away October 25, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Essie Overton, and her brothers, Gerald and Jack Overton.
She is survived by her husband of 57 years, William Bryan; her daughter, Cindy White (Scotty); her sons, Richard Bryan and Paul Bryan (Tena); grandchildren, Chad Bryan, Bryana White Haley Bryan, Haden Bryan, Ciara Bryan, Tyler Bryan, Shay Bryan; 5 great-grandchildren with 1 on the way; and her brother, Bobbie Overton.
Family received friends from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Sunday, October 27th at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Rd, Bartlett, TN. Services will be at 2:00 pm on Monday, October 28th at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Rd, Bartlett, TN.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Oct. 28, 2019