Peggy Joan Bishop, age 87, resident of Somerville, Tennessee, departed this life Thursday evening, November 26, 2020 at Pine Meadows Healthcare in Bolivar, Tennessee.



Peggy was born March 2, 1933 in Hickory Valley, Tennessee, the daughter of William H. Bishop and Ressie Rogers Bishop. She was a lifelong resident of Hardeman and Fayette counties and was a member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church in the District 15 Community of Fayette County. Peggy was employed as a factory worker at Salant & Salant and Allison Corporation before her retirement. She was a country music fan who enjoyed traveling and going out to eat.



Ms. Bishop is survived by her brother, Johnny Bishop of Somerville, Tennessee and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Ressie Bishop; four sisters, Euphrey Lee Stainback, Velma Pauline Stainback, Ruby Parks and Lela Mae Parks; and three brothers, Edgar "Son" Bishop, Billy Bishop and Alford Bishop.



Funeral Services for Ms. Bishop will be held at 2 P.M. Monday, November 30, 2020 at the Peebles Main Funeral Chapel in Somerville with Bro. Mickey Cossar officiating. Interment will follow in the Mt. Olive Baptist Church Cemetery. A visitation for Ms. Bishop will be from 1 until 2 P.M. Monday, November 30, 2020 at the Peebles Main Funeral Chapel in Somerville.



The family requests that memorials be directed to Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 2025 Jernigan Drive, Somerville, TN 38068.



