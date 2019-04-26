Resources More Obituaries for Peter Benjamin Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Peter Michael Benjamin

1956 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Peter Michael Benjamin, 62, of Collierville, TN and formerly of Excelsior, MN, went to meet his Heavenly Father on Wednesday, April 24, 2019.



He was born September 22, 1956, in Minneapolis, MN to the late Ernie and Mary Petersen Benjamin.



Peter dealt with a lifetime of medical issues that very few knew of. He walked with God nearly his entire life, enjoying the outdoors, architecture, gardening, traveling and photography.



He is survived by his sister; Mary "Missy" Hansen and her husband, Kristian. Along with several cousins, nieces, nephews and a grand-niece.



Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister; Nancy Benjamin Belpedio.



A Memorial Service to celebrate his life will be held 11:00 am Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at Collierville Funeral Home with a catered reception to follow.



The family will be creating a Garden in Peter's memory and have requested plants instead of flowers. Memorial donations can be made to Page Robins Adult Care Center, 1961 S. Houston Levee Rd. Collierville, TN 38017 or Collierville United Methodist Church Stephen's Ministry.



The family would like to thank the personnel of Grace Healthcare in Cordova and the Hospice companies, especially Avalon Hospice for the care provided for Peter the last few years.



Published in The Daily Memphian on Apr. 26, 2019