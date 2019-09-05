Home

Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
5668 Poplar Avenue
Memphis, TN 38119-0885
(901) 767-8930
Phillip Donald Cowan


1986 - 2019
Phillip Donald Cowan Obituary
Phillip Donald Cowan passed away on September 1, 2019. He was born on December 13, 1986, and attended Germantown High School.

He is survived by his son, Landon Michael Cowan, his parents, Deborah Phillips Cowan and George Donald Cowan, his sisters, Amy Allison Cowan, Christine Cowan Randles, and Sarah Cowan Pilkenton (Corey), and his grandfather, Frank Price Phillips, Sr.

He was preceded in death by his grandmothers, Claudette Bridges Phillips and Mary Kathryn Cowan, and his grandfather, George Cowan.

The family will receive friends on Monday, September 9 from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and the funeral service at 11:30 a.m. Interment will follow. All services and visitation will be held at Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers donations be made to the McShin Foundation at mcshin.org.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Sept. 5, 2019
