|
|
|
Phoebe Wellons Heckle died peacefully at home after 95 very, active, disciplined years. She is now united with her loving husband Ferd Heckle Jr. of 66 years, her mother Emadora Willingham Wellons, her sister Mary Wellons Taylor, her granddaughter Maryan Heckle Tonole, her father George C. Wellons, who died when she was four, and her many close friends from her sewing circle of at least 70 years.
She was a 12 year graduate of Miss Hutchison School. She then attended Mary Baldwin College with her beloved horse. During WWII she volunteered with the Red Cross and later was a member of the USA Minute Women. She served as treasurer of the Junior League, a past member of the Chickasaw Gardens Garden Club, President of the Women of the Church at Holy Communion, and also head of the altar guild for many years. Her loves would include her Episcopal faith, her family and her animals. Friends would always say they wanted to come back as one of Phoebe's pets. She was known for her perfectionist personality while working at La Boutique and Minor Francis, gardening, cooking, volunteering and organizing everything she touched.
She leaves her children Maryan Heckle Mercer (Paul), Ferd Heckle III (Jessica), and Phoebe Heckle Sheets. Also, her grandchildren Paul Moore Mercer III (Julie), Lindsey Willingham Mercer, Louise Mercer Lamb (Jeremy), Jessica Heckle Johnson (Sean), Andrew Davis Heckle, William Ronald Sheets Jr, and 6 great-grandchildren.
The family would like to thank Annie, Lisa, Deliesha, Ethel, Dr. Bradford Pendley and Crossroads for their faithful, compassionate care.
Visitation will be 11 a.m.-12 p.m. followed by the funeral service at Noon on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at St. John's Episcopal Church. Burial will follow in St. John's Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials may be sent to St. John's Episcopal Church, St. Philip Episcopal Church or a .
Published in The Daily Memphian on Jan. 6, 2020