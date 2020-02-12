|
Phoebe Louise Brewer Newsome, 88, of Memphis, TN passed away February 10, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her husband, David Newsome, Sr. and her son, David Newsome, Jr.
Phoebe is survived by her son, Mark Newsome, Sr. (Barbara), her daughter, Susan Thomasson (Danny); grandchildren, Brandy Falk (Jared), Mark Newsome, Jr. (Tammy Blanchard), Char Ann Moncier (Johnny), Josh Newsome, Misty Moore (Tim), Ron Thomasson (Lexi Gillespie); and 13 great-grandchildren with 1 on the way.
A special thanks to everyone at Millington Healthcare for the great care provided to Mrs. Newsome.
Family will receive friends from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Thursday, February 13th at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Rd, Bartlett, TN. Services will be at 2:00 pm on Friday, February 14th at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Rd, Bartlett, TN.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Feb. 12, 2020