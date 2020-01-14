|
Phoebe M. Copeland passed away in Memphis on January 10, 2020. She was 85. Phoebe was the daughter of Malcolm and Fredonia Moss. She was preceded in death by her brother, David Pratt, and her husbands, Charles N. Dean II and George Daniel Copeland, M.D.
She leaves her son, Charles N. Dean III, and her son and daughter-in-law, Malcolm R. Dean and Allison Tyson.
Phoebe is buried next to her beloved husband, Dan Copeland, at Bethesda Cemetery in Senatobia, MS. A private graveside memorial service was held by the family.
Phoebe was an avid reader and lover of books. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Literacy Midsouth. P.O. Box 111229, Memphis, TN 38111.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Jan. 14, 2020