Phronda Tramel Becton
March 6, 1975 - March 30, 2019
Phronda Tramel Becton, 44, passed on Saturday, March 30, 2019. She leaves to cherish her memory, three sons, Faron Marquette Grant, Kevon Jervell Wilkerson, Melvin Vel Becton III; her father, Jimmy Lee Wilkerson, Sr.; her grandmother, Ernestine Givand; four sisters, Lacheria Wilkerson, Star Lacy, Tempest Savage, Theresa Wilkerson; two brothers, Ulysses Wilkerson, Jimmy Wilkerson, Jr.; three grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.
Visitation, Thursday, April 4, 2019 at 11 am at N. H. Owens & Son Funeral Home. Funeral, Friday, April 5, 2019 at 11:00 am at Deliverance Temple, 5078 Millbranch, Memphis, TN 38116 with burial at New Park Cemetery Horn Lake
Published in The Daily Memphian on Apr. 3, 2019
