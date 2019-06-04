|
Phyllis A. Lawson of Arlington, TN passed away peacefully with family by her side on May 30, 2019, at St. Francis Hospital, Bartlett, TN. Phyllis was born on November 29, 1944.
She is survived by her husband Joe Lawson, her 2 daughters Michelle Cooke and Heather Smith, her stepchildren Jody Diaz and Ben Lawson, 6 grandchildren, and 2 great-grandchildren.
Phyllis was a retired nurse, who loved sewing, cooking, and watching old movies.
In lieu of flowers the family suggest that memorial contributions be sent to the
Published in The Daily Memphian on June 4, 2019
