Piper James Berryhill, 1, of Atoka, Tennessee went to be with her Lord and Savior surrounded by her family on September 29th, 2020.



She was Miss Personality! A girly girl who loved her pink and had the attitude to go with it. Occasionally telling her parents, "I don't think so" her personality shined. She was the ray of sunshine in Tyler and Kaitlyn's life. She was a daddy's girl for sure. She was almost walking but then when she stood, decided that probably wasn't a good idea just yet. Pipe Pipe lit up the room wherever she went. She was a blessing to her family and will be sorely missed by everyone.



Piper was preceded in death by her paternal great-grandfather, James O. Berryhill, her maternal great-great grandfather, Thurmond Richards, and her maternal great-great grandfather, Grandpa Collins.



Pipe Pipe is survived by her parents, Tyler and Kaitlyn Berryhill; paternal grandparents, Lance and Elaine Berryhill; maternal grandparents, Delhlisa and Ronnie Thweatt; paternal great-grandmother, Hazel Berryhill Lewis; paternal great-grandfather, Luther Thweatt (Ramona); maternal great-grandmother, Judy Collins; maternal great-grandfather, Richard Kester; paternal great-great grandmother, Aleen Richards; maternal great-great grandmother, Mary Brigance.



A private graveside service will be on Sunday, October 4th at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Rd, Bartlett, TN.



Momma and Dadda know you are in Glory. Papa Jim, Papaw Thurman, and Grandpa Collins have you wrapped in their arms talking about what a spitfire you are. We love you Pipe Pipe and you will forever be in our hearts. Fly high little angel and be our guiding light throughout.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Arkansas Children's Hospital – PICCU.

