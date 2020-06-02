In the marital union of the late Mr. Preston and Mrs. Mozel Poindexter, the oldest of 3 siblings was born on January 5, 1932, by the name of Prinson Lee Poindexter in Corinth, MS. His brothers Paul and Percy V preceded him in death.



In 1951, he was united in holy matrimony to Ms. Ruby Mae Becton of Memphis, TN. To this union, 4 children were born, Prinson Jr, Patricia, Aaron, and Latasha.



Prinson professed a hope in Christ at an early age and joined The Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church. He later united with the Calvary Church of God in Christ under the leadership of the late Supt C. C. Knox, in the Douglass community.



Prinson enlisted in the United States Army in 1952 and earned the rank of Corporal in the Korean War where he was honorably discharged in January 1954.



Prinson, an avid and skilled laborer worked long stints with Barnwell and Hayes Cotton Company, Orgill Brothers Company, and later retiring from The Memphis Publishing Company where he was a member of Union Local M-119 International Brotherhood of Teamsters.



Brother Poindexter departed this life and entered into eternal rest on Saturday, May 30, 2020.



He was preceded in death by his loving wife Ruby and cherished daughter Patricia Ann. He leaves to celebrate his Homegoing, his beloved sons: Prinson L Poindexter Jr. (Elnora) of Oklahoma City, Aaron Poindexter Sr.(Onetta), Tyrone Thomas, Cortez Thomas, and Jamaal Poindexter Sr. Two daughters, Latasha L. Poindexter of San Francisco and Oneka Poindexter (Hank). Fifteen Grandchildren, 11 Great-grandchildren, and a host of relatives and friends to mourn his passing.



The Poindexter Family wishes to express Special Thanks to his Primary caregivers, Terri Reed, Nikita Reed, and Patrick Wade. Deepest appreciation to Dr. George Mangle, neighbor and friend who quickly responded to weeknights and weekend calls where he administered medical attention.



Arrangements have been entrusted to Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery, 5668 Poplar Avenue in Memphis. The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM on Thursday, June 4, 2020, with a Celebration of Life Service following at 2:00 PM at Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery Fireside Chapel. Interment will immediately follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.

