Racheal Anne Lindsey, age 84, of Memphis, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, April 4, 2019. Racheal was born on September 26, 1934.'

Known as a hard worker, Racheal was a caretaker of all. She was a hard worker who lovingly raised her children and helped take care of anyone else in need.

Racheal was preceded in death by husbands; Joseph Sanford Talley and Walter Lee Lindsey Jr.; Sons, George Talley, and Neal Lindsey.

Survivors include sons; Jason Lindsey, Paul Talley, Phillip Talley, Walter Lindsey (Tanya), Jeff Lindsey. Daughter; Cheryl Gibson (Al).

A gathering of family and friends for Racheal will be held Sunday, April 7, 2019, from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM at Memphis Funeral Home, 5599 Poplar Ave, Memphis, TN 38119. A celebration of life service will occur Sunday, April 7, 2019, from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM, 5599 Poplar Ave, Memphis, TN 38119.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.MemphisFuneralPoplar.com for the Lindsey family.
