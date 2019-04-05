|
|
|
Racheal Anne Lindsey, age 84, of Memphis, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, April 4, 2019. Racheal was born on September 26, 1934.'
Known as a hard worker, Racheal was a caretaker of all. She was a hard worker who lovingly raised her children and helped take care of anyone else in need.
Racheal was preceded in death by husbands; Joseph Sanford Talley and Walter Lee Lindsey Jr.; Sons, George Talley, and Neal Lindsey.
Survivors include sons; Jason Lindsey, Paul Talley, Phillip Talley, Walter Lindsey (Tanya), Jeff Lindsey. Daughter; Cheryl Gibson (Al).
A gathering of family and friends for Racheal will be held Sunday, April 7, 2019, from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM at Memphis Funeral Home, 5599 Poplar Ave, Memphis, TN 38119. A celebration of life service will occur Sunday, April 7, 2019, from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM, 5599 Poplar Ave, Memphis, TN 38119.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.MemphisFuneralPoplar.com for the Lindsey family.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Apr. 5, 2019
Read More