Raelynn Dannielle Hollifield

andSeptember 6, 2020and, infant twin daughters of Justice Yeager and Michael Hollifield, departed this life Sunday, September 6, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital in Memphis.Raelynn and Reese are survived by their mother, Justice Yeager; their father, Michael Hollifield; her maternal grandparents, Daniel and Veronica Yeager Melendez of Moscow, TN; and their paternal grandmother, Beverly Hollifield of Moscow, TN. They were preceded in death by their paternal grandfather, Leroy Hollifield.