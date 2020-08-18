, 95, of Bartlett, TN passed away at his home August 14th, 2020.He was born to the late Albert and Mattie Lou Sojourner, Sr. on November 6th, 1924 in Memphis, TN. Raines was retired from the City of Memphis. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Geraldine "Gerry" Sojourner, his second wife, Ruby Faye, and a sister, Evelyn Sutton.Raines is survived by two brothers, Albert C. Sojourner Jr. and Gordon Sojourner; three sons, Richard Sojourner (Mary), David Sojourner (Gayle), Raines Jeffrey Sojourner (Eileen), and a step son, Robert Hamilton (Catherine); grandchildren, Timothy, Jennifer, Amy, Kevin, Paul, Jill and John; 14 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great grandchild; and his dear friend, Sue McCann.