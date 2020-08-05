Or Copy this URL to Share

Ralph Stanley Glover, Sr., 63, passed, July 27, 2020 in Memphis, TN.



Visitation, Friday, August 7, 2020 from 4 until 6 p.m. at Joe Ford Funeral Home and Saturday, August 8, 2020 from 10 until 11 a.m. at Lutheran Baptist Church 3211 Red Bud Road, funeral 11 a.m. Burial Memorial Park Southwood Cemetery.



He leaves his wife, Flossie Mae Glover, daughters, Tiffany Glover Turner(Mark), Crescent Glover, sons, Roan Gaston(Nidra), Timothy Gaston, Ralph Stanley Glover, Jr., sister, Patricia Ann Lewis, brother, Larry Eugene Glover(Dorothy), 14 grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

