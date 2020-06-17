Randy Meador
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Randy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Randy Meador, 42, of Cordova, TN passed away June 13th, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his father, Cecil Meador, Sr. and his sister, Amy Meador.

Randy is survived by his wife of 9 years, Jennifer Muirhead; his mother, Angela Meador; his sister, Melissa Skipton (Charles); and his brother, Chris Meador (Allison).

Memorials may be made to Belly Rubs Bassett Rescue: https://bellyrubs.org/donate/

Family will receive friends from 1:00pm to 2:00pm on Saturday, June 20th at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Road, Bartlett, TN. A celebration of Randy's life will follow at 2:00pm.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
3700 North Germantown Parkway
Bartlett, TN 38133
9017250100
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved