Randy Meador, 42, of Cordova, TN passed away June 13th, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his father, Cecil Meador, Sr. and his sister, Amy Meador.
Randy is survived by his wife of 9 years, Jennifer Muirhead; his mother, Angela Meador; his sister, Melissa Skipton (Charles); and his brother, Chris Meador (Allison).
Memorials may be made to Belly Rubs Bassett Rescue: https://bellyrubs.org/donate/
Family will receive friends from 1:00pm to 2:00pm on Saturday, June 20th at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Road, Bartlett, TN. A celebration of Randy's life will follow at 2:00pm.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Jun. 17, 2020.