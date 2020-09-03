Ray Charles Rowland passed away July 25th, 2020 in Memphis, Tennessee. He was born November 30th, 1956 in Rowland, NC to Junius and Mary Rowland. On June 4th, 1977 he married his wife Delphine at Turner Memorial Baptist Church in Pennsylvania.



After being Honorably Discharged from the Army upon completing 11 years of service in 1983, Ray moved the family to Memphis in 1984. He would spend 32 years as an Air Traffic Controller before enjoying 14 years of retirement. It was not uncommon to see him running, biking, or walking throughout the neighborhood, where he always found time to stop and visit with friends. He was very active in his church, and often traveled for yearly mission trips to Xpujil, Mexico to build water cisterns for households in the community. Ray also loved to visit his children and grandchildren, and was known to tell anyone within earshot how proud of them he was, and how much he loved them.



Ray is preceded in death by his wife Delphine (Dee Dee) Rowland, his parents Junius and Mary Rowland, and his brothers Horace and Wayne Rowland.



He is survived by his son Junius (Hayley) Rowland II, and daughters Shannon and Sheila Rowland. His brothers Lee (Stella) Rowland of Harrisburg PA, and Michael (Glenda) Rowland of Madison Alabama. His sisters, Bertha Greenwood, Letha Roberts; both of Washington DC, Mary Taylor and Veronica Rowland, both of Harrisburg PA. His grandchildren Marcus, Grace, Connor, and a host of other relatives.



The family will receive friends from 1:30 PM until service time at 2:30 PM, Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery, 5668 Poplar Ave., Saturday September 5, 2020.

