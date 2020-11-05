Hobart Graves

1942 – 2020

, age 77, resident of the Macon Community and husband of Jean Graves, departed this life Thursday morning, November 5, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital in Bartlett.Hobart was born November 26, 1942 in Hardeman County, Tennessee, the son of the late Gaither Graves and Alma Dean Clark Graves. He received his education in the Hardeman County Public School System and was married June 1, 1963 to Jean Taylor Graves. He was employed as a supervisor for Salant & Salant in Somerville before his retirement in 1988 and then was the owner of Graves Roofing. Hobart had been a resident of the Macon Community for the past 25 years and loved nature and farm life.Mr. Graves is survived by his wife of 57 years, Jean Graves of Macon, TN; his daughter, Stephanie Barlovic (Bobby) of Macon, TN; his son, Eric Gaither Graves of Macon, TN; two grandsons, Cody Barlovic and Tyler Barlovic; and his granddaughter, Ryley Graves. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Bonnie Sue Graves; two brothers, Travis Graves and Nelson Graves; and his grandson, Aden Graves.Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Cody Barlovic, Tyler Barlovic, Bobby Barlovic, Eric Graves, Ryley Graves and Stephanie Barlovic.