Raye Plyler Kenley, 88, of Collierville, passed from this life Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at her home.
She was born July 10, 1930, in Memphis to the late Roy and Margaret Olinger Plyler. Ms. Kenley was a homemaker and a Baptist in faith. She is survived by her daughter and son in law; Deborah and Brad Elliott.
The family will receive friends 9 am, Friday, March 8, 2019 at Collierville Funeral Home with funeral services at 10 am. Burial will follow in Elmwood Cemetery in Memphis.
Online condolences and memorial tributes can be made at www.ColliervilleFuneral.com.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Feb. 28, 2019
