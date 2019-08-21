|
Dr. Raymond Allen Clapsadle, Ph.D., M.Sgt., (ret) USMC, born 31 December 1945 in East Liverpool, Ohio, died at age 73 August 19, 2019 on the last day of his life.
He served in the United States Marine Corps from 31 December 1963 to 30 June 1984. After his service he completed a BS in Mathematics in 1985 and MS in Mathematics in 1987 at Memphis State University. He earned a Ph.D. in Mathematics in 1994 at the University of Memphis. His many years of working with Professors Ralph J. Faudree, Richard H. Schelp and James E. Jamison were a source of great pleasure and his opportunity to work with Professor Paul Erdos on several occasions over a period of years was a source of great pride. Dr Clapsadle's Erdos number was 2. He taught mathematics at the University of Memphis and retired as the associate chair.
His greatest pleasure was being the husband of his wonderful wife Christina for over 50 years and his sole accomplishment of note and true pride was experienced vicariously through the life and accomplishments of his son Robert.
Ray was a Cub Master, Assistant Scout Master and Order of the Arrow over the years while his son achieved the rank of Eagle. He was an active member of the Tennessee Society of the Sons of the American Revolution from 1996 until his death. He was the Secretary of the Isaac Shelby Chapter TNSSAR State and chapter chairman of the ROTC, chapter chair of the Eagle Scout committee, President of Isaac Shelby Chapter 1999-2000, President of the state TNSSAR 2005-2006, Vice President General 2010-2011 of the Southern District NSSAR and National Trustee of the TNSSAR. He served on many State and National Committees and received numerous awards and medals for his service including their highest recognition by being selected as a member of the Minuteman Class of 2015.
Ray was preceded in death by his mother Evelyn Jane (Tice) Clapsadle, his father Robert Dallas Clapsadle, his brother Jeffrey Lee Clapsadle, Cpl, USMC (purple heart, Vietman Vet) and his dearest son Robert Dallas Clapsadle III. He leaves behind his darling wife Christina and two grandchildren, Emily and Harrison Clapsadle and his Marine brother-in-law Charles Eye.
There will be a memorial gathering on Saturday, August 24 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Memorial Park Funeral Home in Memphis. He will be laid to rest in Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.
Cogito, cogito, cogito ergo sum.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Aug. 21, 2019