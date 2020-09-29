Raymond Eustace "Ray" Ware

February 8, 1938 – September 27, 2020



Ray was called home on September 27, 2020, after a brief illness. Ray retired after 22 years in the U.S. Navy, attaining the rank of Senior Chief Petty Officer. During his Naval career, he earned six Good Conduct medals, three awards for marksmanship, RVN Gallantry Cross, two awards for Naval Achievement, National Defense Service Medal, Navy Unit Commendation, and Presidential Unit Commendation for both Asian and Pacific theaters. His Naval career took him around the world twice. Ray worked as a Biomedical Engineer and retired after 22 years with Le Bonheur Children's Hospital. Ray loved hunting, fishing, computers, and took pride as a Ham Radio Operator, extra class, call sign KJ4DUE. He was also a member of DARC and MARA. Ray loved the Lord and was ordained on September 20, 1970, as a Deacon. He served as Chairman of Deacons, a beloved Sunday School Teacher, and many other ministries throughout his life.



Ray was preceded in death by his parents, seven siblings, and his wife of 49 years, Orene Ware.



He is survived by his wife Linda Ware, and children; Wendy Bryson (Bruce), Linda Bowen (Daniel), and Dale Ware (Sheree). He also leaves eight grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren, and one great, great grandson. Raymond was a loving and caring person. He served his Lord by caring for those in need through his ministry as a Deacon. His great smile and sense of humor allowed him to approach anyone, sharing the love of Jesus when he did.



Family will receive friends from 9:00am to 10:00am on Friday, October 2nd at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Rd, Bartlett, TN. Services will follow at 10:00am.

