, age 95, passed away November 1, 2020, after a brief illness. Born January 9, 1925, Ray shared 67 years with his beloved wife, Della before her passing in 2015. After running the family grocery store for 28 years, he then drove a gravel truck for several years. In addition to attending University of Memphis basketball games together, he and Della also enjoyed fishing and traveling to bowling and bocce tournaments.Left to cherish his memory are daughter, Barbara; son, Mike (Melissa); grandchildren, Brian (Brooke), Kevin (Adrienne), Corey (Meg); Michelle (Josh), and Mark (Lindsay); and seven beloved great-grandchildren. He was a longtime parishioner of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church.Ray was preceded in death by his wife, Della; parents, Louis and Amelia Pasino; sister, Louise Teague; and son-in-law, Cliff Loeffler.A special thanks to his loving family at Wesley Meadows, Hernando, MS, where he left so many friends and received the very best of care.