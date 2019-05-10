Rayoma Williams, beloved Aunt of Germantown, TN passed away May 7, 2019. She was proudly born in Fulton, MS and was preceded in death by her husband, Everett Williams. She is survived by a host of nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews and cherished friends. She was a constant source of love and support to all who were graced by her empathetic heart. She lived as an unwavering Christian example. Her love of the Lord was demonstrated in her walk through this life. Her presence will be missed.



A gathering of friends and family for Rayoma will be held Monday, May 13, 2019, from 9:30 AM to 10:00 AM at Memphis Funeral Home, 5599 Poplar Ave, Memphis, TN 38119. A celebration of life service will occur Monday, May 13, 2019, at 10:00 AM, Memphis Funeral Home, 5599 Poplar Ave, Memphis, TN 38119.



Donations can be sent to Ridgeway Baptist Church, Senior Adult Ministry, 2500 Ridgeway Road, Memphis, TN 38119.



Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.MemphisFuneralPoplar.com for the Williams family. Published in The Daily Memphian on May 10, 2019