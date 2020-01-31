Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memphis Funeral Home
5599 Poplar Ave
Memphis, TN 38119
(901) 725-0100
Resources
More Obituaries for Reba Zehner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Reba McIntyre Zehner

Send Flowers
Reba McIntyre Zehner Obituary
Reba McIntyre Zehner, 90, of Bartlett, TN passed away January 29, 2020.

Reba was a Christian, a charter member of Faith Baptist Church, and a homemaker.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph E. Zehner, Jr.; her daughter, Barbara Leatherwood; and her son, David Zehner.

Reba is survived by her daughters, Sandra Brown (Bill), Kathy Richardson (Terry); her son, Joseph Zehner, III (Christa); 11 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to Faith Baptist Church.

Family will receive friends from 12:30pm to 2:00pm on Monday, February 3rd at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Rd, Bartlett, TN. Services will follow at 2:00pm. Burial will be at Forest Hill East, 2440 Whitten Road, Memphis, TN.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Feb. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Reba's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -