Rebecca Laurel Reddin, beloved daughter of Rachel Hoover Reddin and Brian Reddin died unexpectedly at home on December 30,2019 in Collierville, TN. She was fourteen. Those who knew her will remember her for her wonderful smile and her zany sense of humor. She loved her pet chickens, her Guinea pigs, and her Labradoodle, Angus. Art and music were her passions. She spent hours creating wonderful expressions of her beautiful soul. Rebecca is survived by her brothers Noah and Eli of Collierville, her grandparents Ron and Susan Reddin of Germantown and Tom and Elaine Hoover of Collierville, her uncle Paul Hoover, aunt Kathy Krane and their son Ben of San Diego, CA, aunt Laura Reddin Dawson, uncle Jay Dawson and their daughters Brinley and Harper of Germantown, TN as well as many great aunts and great uncles. Rebecca attended Collierville High School, West Schilling Farms Middle School and Bailey Station Elementary School.
A funeral service was held for Rebecca's family at Memphis Memorial Park on January 18, 2020.
A memorial fund has been established for the Art Departments of the Collierville Schools at PayPal. Me/Rebecca's Memorial to which memorial funds may be sent.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Jan. 25, 2020