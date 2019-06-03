Resources More Obituaries for Rebekah Jenkins Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Rebekah Kemp "Kempie" (Craddock) Jenkins

1956 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Rebekah Kemp "Kempie" Craddock Jenkins, age 62, died Thursday, May 30th at her home in Germantown, TN.



Kempie was born September 26th, 1956 to Alice Kemp Bell and Jack Jay Craddock in Memphis, TN. She attended St. Mary's School for Girls graduating in 1974. She received her Bachelor of Arts in English Literature and Art History from Vanderbilt University in 1978. She worked on Young Life Staff in Atlanta and Memphis before continuing her educating and attending Fuller Theological Seminary in Pasadena, California, where she received her degree in Theology with an emphasis on Youth and Urban Ministry. Afterward, she taught Bible, Ethics, and Religion at St. Mary's. She served as a volunteer in Young Life Ministries for over 30 years. Most recently she was a teacher and counselor at the Collegiate School of Memphis.



She leaves behind her husband of 31 years, J. Barry Jenkins, son John Barry Jenkins, Jr. (wife Cody Taylor, grandson John Barry Jenkins III), daughter Jordan Belle Jenkins, and her mother Mrs. Alice Craddock.



Kempie's life was characterized by the great joy which flowed out of her close and intimate walk with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She had the gift of making all with whom she came into contact feel as though they were the most important person on the earth, and in that moment, they were to her. Always, laughter lived on her doorstep. Because of this she was extremely well loved by ALL.



Her influence and legacy will live on for many years in, and through, the people she has loved, mentored, taught, and befriended. She will be missed by all.



Visitation will begin at 10:00 AM and the Memorial Service will be held at 11:30 AM on Friday, June 7th at Harvest Church of Memphis located at 3645 Forest Hill Irene Rd, Germantown, TN 38138. Published in The Daily Memphian on June 3, 2019